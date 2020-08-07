Resident Evil 3 PS4, Xbox One, PC sells 2.7M units

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said Resident Evil 3 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC has sold more than 2.7 million units.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title utilizes the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Included in the title is Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer title in which a Mastermind sets traps against four Survivors.

The Resident Evil series has sold more than 100 million units to date.