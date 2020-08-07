IOGEAR HVER PRO X Optical Mechanical Keyboard review – pro peripheral

For gaming, keyboards need to perform. The IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming HVER PRO X Optical Mechanical Keyboard is an exceptional keyboard that delivers solid performance with a quality build and extensive customization.

The HVER PRO X utilizes optical mechanical brown switches to employ fewer moving parts and are contactless for better extended usage. Each key yields a satisfying click and is supported by a weighted aluminum chasses to prevent shifting in game sessions.

The base includes parallel clips to prop the keyboard up at an angle and four rubber feet for additional anti-slip properties. The final product includes a nylon braided USB cable for added durability. Unfortunately, the keyboard does not included a wrist pad, but that can be purchased separately with a minimal investment.

In CS:GO Deathmatches, the HVER PRO X performed well with responsive key presses for quick movements between kills.

IOGEAR says each key includes double-injected keycap characters for minimal wear. In addition, the lack of electrical contacts allow for resistance against spills and dust.

Fully programmable keys including macro functions, an anti-Windows key to prevent an accidental press, and RGB lighting customization.

The 18 pre-set RGB lighting patterns are impressive and can be customized with the product software. Additional options include single-key RGB color customization. Though various bootups, the keyboard retained pre-set customizations without error or reprogramming. The software itself did install as a boot file and required permission confirmation at each Windows start up, but disabling the file solved the problem.

IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming HVER PRO X Optical Mechanical Keyboard is an excellent PC peripheral. Its solid performance, quality build, and affordable price should withstand many game sessions, all day and all night.

It sells at $89.95.