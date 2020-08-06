Samsung previews Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week previewed the Galaxy Fold 2.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will include two edge-to-edge, near bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen will measure at 6.2-inches and the Main Screen constructed from Ultra Thin Glass will clock in at 7.6-inches with 120Hz refresh rate.

The final product will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, 12GB RAM, 4,500mAh battery.

Finally, the Galaxy Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will include a custom Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch 3.

Price and release date is to be determined.