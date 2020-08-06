Nintendo Switch sales spike in Q1 data

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week recorded more than $1 billion in operating profit due to increased Nintendo Switch sales in the first quarter.

In Q1, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.4 billion.

Between Apr. to June, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 5.68 million in unit sales, a 167 percent increase from the year prior.

The company forecasts shipment of 19 million Nintendo Switch units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021.

In addition, it sold 50.43 million units of software in the period.

The hardware has sold 61.44 million units to date.