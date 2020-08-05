Sony sells 1.9M PS4 units in Q1

Sony in Aug. said it sold 1.9 million PS4 units and 91 million units of PS4 software in Q4.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $5.7 billion, a 32 percent increase from the year prior. It held a operating income of $1.2 billion for the fiscal year, a 68 percent increase from the year prior.

PS4 sales have totaled 112.3 million units to date.

PS4 software sales totaled to 1.4 billion units to date.

PS Plus members totaled 44.9 million.