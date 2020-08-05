Samsung to deploy Galaxy Note 20 Series with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate functionality

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the Galaxy Note 20 Series which include an enhanced S Pen and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate functionality.

The Galaxy Note 20 will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, 6.7 flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, three camera array with 64MP Telephoto Camera, 8GB RAM, 4,300mAh battery and 5G functionality.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display at 120Hz refresh rate, three camera array with 108MP wide-angle camera, 8 to 12GB RAM, 4,500mAh battery, and 5G functionality. It will sell at $999.

In addition, the Galaxy Note 20 Series will include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate functionality to play more than 100 Xbox games, an AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimization, and 240Hz touch latency on the Galaxy Note Ultra. It will start at $1299.

The Galaxy Note 20 Series will be sold Aug. 21.