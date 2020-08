Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will include Story mode co-op functionality, new side-story missions, all Mission mode DLC stages, new difficulty modes, lock-on targeting, and optional hints.

The action survival puzzle game was previously released to Wii U.

The final game will include the Piklopedia which contains information on creatures.

It will be sold Oct. 30 at $59.99.