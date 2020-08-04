Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to drop 100 games to Android mobile device users

Microsoft Corp. this week said the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service will offer 100 game titles to Android mobile device users.

Beginning Sept. 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play more than 100 game titles via Project xCloud on an Android-based phone or tablet.

Titles include Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Ultimate will be available in 22 markets at launch including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, and Xbox Live Gold.