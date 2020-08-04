PS5 games not compatible with PS4 DualShock

Sony Corp. this week said PlayStation 5 game titles will not be compatible with the DualShock 4 wireless controller.

However, the DualShock 4 will work with supported PS4 games running on the PS5.

Peripherals including PS4 racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will work with both PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The PS Move controller, PlayStation VR Aim Controller, and PlayStation Camera will work with PS5 and supported PSVR games.

Finally, Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets and third-party USB or audio jack headsets will work on PS5.