HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset for PS4, Xbox One, PC deploys

HyperX this week announced the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC.

The HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset includes 53mm drivers, an aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, detachable microphone, 7.1 surround sound, and an audio control box for headset volume, mic volume, mic mute, and surround sound toggle.

The final product includes USB and 3.5mm connection compatibility, and is certified by Discord and Teamspeak.

It sells at $69.99.