Google this week said it will sell the Pixel 4a smartphone at $349.

The mid-range device will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display, 12.2MP rear camera with optical and electronic image stabilization, 8MP wide-angle front camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It will be sold Aug. 20.