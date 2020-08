Microsoft Corp. this month released Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 in Aug. 2020.

In Aug. 2020, the Xbox One will offer Portal Knights July 1st to the 31st and Override: Mech City Brawl from Aug. 16th to Sept. 15th.

The Xbox One and Xbox 360 will offer MX Unleashed from Aug. 1st to the 15th and Red Faction II from Aug. 16th to the 31st.