Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to deploy this week

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week will release the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform for 5G functionality and improved graphics rendering.

New colors include Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze.

It will be sold Aug. 7 at AT&T, Best Buy, Samsung.com, T-Mobile and Amazon.com at $1,449.99.

Prior components in the Galazy Z Flip series include the 6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 Infinity Flex Display, 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera for 4K at 60 FPS video, and the 10MP front camera for 4K / 60 FPS video.

The company is offering up to $650 off the device with a qualified trade-in.