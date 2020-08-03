Analogue Pocket pre-order sales deploy

Analogue this week is holding pre-order sales for the Analogue Pocket, a new portable game system that will play all original Game Boy cartridge titles.

The Analogue Pocket will be sold at $199.99. The Analogue Dock will be sold at $99.99, the Pocket Hard Case at $29.99, the Tempered Glass Screen Protector at $15.99, the Fast charging USB-C Power Supply at $19.99, and the Game Gear Adapter at $29.99.

Products will ship in May 2021.

Out of the box, the Analogue Pocket will play all Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges without emulation. The hardware includes a 3.5-inch 615ppi LCD at 1600 x 1440 resolution.

In addition, Analogue will sell cartridge adapters for the Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx.

The final system will include a rechargeable lithium ion battery, stereo speakers, microSD slot, USB-C charging, 3.5mm headphone output and original-style link plug.

Finally, the Analogue Dock will allow users to play their cartridge titles on any HDTV. The Analogue Dock can sync with 8BitDo Bluetooth controllers or utilize wired USB controllers.