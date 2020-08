Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Simulator Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One by up to 67 percent off.

Discounted titles include PC Building Simulator, Bus Simulator, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition, Airport Simulator 2019, Bridge Constructor Portal, House Flipper, Punch Club, Snooker 19, State of Mind, Surviving Mars, and Thief Simulator.

The sale is valid until Aug. 3.