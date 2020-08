Target Corp. this week is holding a game sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a limited promotion.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, Bioshock: The Collection, Borderlands: Legendary Collection, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, RBI Baseball 20, The Outer Worlds, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Contra: Rogue Corps.

Titles start at $9.99.