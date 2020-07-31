Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to trek update in Oct.

Activision Publishing, Inc. this week said it will release a new update to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Ver for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC.

The update, to be released Oct. 29, will include the Gauntlet of Strength to battle defeated bosses in single and consecutive battles; Change Form to change the Wolf to three new forms; and Remnants to send recordings of up to 30 seconds to other shinobi.

Developed by FromSoftware, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a third-person action title based in feudal Japan. The protagonist is equipped with a bionic arm to grapple and attack enemies.