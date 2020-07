Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released July 31 include Seasons of the Samurai, CastleStorm II, Swim Out, and Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises.

Seasons of the Samurai is a puzzle title set in eight provinces of Japan, CastleStorm II is a strategy title, Swim Out is a turn-based puzzle game, and Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises is a hidden object game title.