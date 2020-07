Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the NIS America Summer 2020 Sale.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include Penny-Punching Princess, GOD WARS The Complete Legend, Yomawari: The Long Night Collection, Disgaea 1 Complete, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, The Caligula Effect: Overdose, and The Alliance Alive HD Remastered.

The sale is valid until Aug. 3.