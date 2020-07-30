Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to trek PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Rabbit & Bear Studios this week said it will release Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a turn-based strategy RPG to be developed by Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV). It will include a six-character battle system, 2D sprites in 3D backgrounds, and more than 100 characters.

The title reached crowd funding stretch goals this week in order to be released to console hardware. It said that a release for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch is to be determined due to the need to rewrite code for lower-spec hardware.