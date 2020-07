Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released July 29 include Lost Wing, 112th Seed, Nicole, and The Sims: Nifty Knitting.

Lost Wing is a flight shooter title, 112th Seed is a platform puzzle game, Nicole is a dating simulation title, and The Sims: Nifty Knitting is a DLC Pack for the life simulation title.