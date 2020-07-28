Skater XL, Destroy All Humans!, Maid of Sker drop to Xbox One

July 28, 2020

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released July 28 include Skater XL, Destroy All Humans!, Maid of Sker, Otherside, and Cubers: Arena.

Skater XL is a skateboarding simulation title, Destroy All Humans! is an open-world action adventure title, Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror title, Otherside is a tactical RPG, and Cubers: Arena is a twin-stick combat game.

Destroy All Humans! is Xbox One X Enhanced.


