Nintendo eShop Capcom Summer Sale to conclude

July 28, 2020

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Capcom Summer Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

Discounted titles include Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Onimusha: Warlords, Resident Evil, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil Revelations, Mega Man 11, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Monster Hunter Generations, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

The sale will end July 30.


