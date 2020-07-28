Balan Wonderworld to trek PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this month said it will release Balan Wonderworld to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Balan Wonderworld is a new action platform title that will include more than 80 costumes to change appearance and special powers.

The final game is developed by Yuji Naka and character designer Naoto Ohshima, who previously worked together to create Sonic the Hedgehog and Nights: Into Dreams.

It will be sold in spring 2021.