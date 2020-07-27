Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection to bout PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch this week

SNK Corp. this week will release Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection will contain seven Samurai Shodown titles including Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown III, Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge, Samurai Shodown V, Samurai Shodown V Special and Samurai Shodown V Perfect.

Samurai Shodown V Perfect, an unreleased final title for the Neo Geo, includes new story elements and endings.

The collection will include online matching and rollback netcode for all seven titles. In addition, the title includes a Museum Mode for art, music, and developr interviews.

It will be sold July 28.