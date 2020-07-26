PSN holds PS4 Summer Sale

Sony Corp. this week began holding the Summer Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Summer Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Kollection, MLB The Show 20, FIFA 20, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Jump Force, SUPERHOT VR, The Outer Worlds, Resident Evil 2, Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition, Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, and DOOM.

The sale ends Aug. 5.