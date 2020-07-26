Best Buy 3-Day PC Gaming Sale to conclude

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude the 3-Day PC Gaming Sale that discounts select PC gaming products below MSRP.

Discounted products include the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop, Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 24-inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor, Dell G5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, HP OMEN AMD Ryzen 5-Series 3600 Gaming Desktop, HP OMEN 15.6-inch Intel Core i7 Gaming Laptop, Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Wired Optical Gaming Mouse, and the Samsung 49-inch CGG90 Super Ultra-Wide Monitor.

The sale ends July 26.