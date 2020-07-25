Xbox Game Pass drops Carrion, Golf With Your Friends

Microsoft Corp. this week released new titles to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Carrion (Console & PC) is a reverse horror title in which the user must stalk and consume its captures. Golf with Your Friends (PC) is a mini-golf title for up to 12 players.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.