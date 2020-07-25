Best Buy holds PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 3-Day sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week discounted select titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a 3-Day Sale.

Discounted titles include Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Fortnite Darkfire Bundle, Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermatch Collection, Shenmue III, Octopath Traveler, Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido, Resident Evil 3, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Devil May Cry 5, Bioshock: The Collection, Team Sonic Racing, Super Bomberman R Shiny Edition, and Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle.

The sale ends July 26.