Yakuza: Like a Dragon to beat PS5

Sega Games Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Yakuza: Like a Dragon to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

The publisher said it plans to allow customers who purchase the PS4 SKU to upgrade to the PS5 version at no cost.

A release date is to be determined. The PS4 SKU will be sold in Nov.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a new chapter in the Yakuza series that includes a new protagonist and a turn-based RPG battle system.

The English voice cast will include George Takei as Masumi Arakawa, a powerful patriarch.

The final game includes a large-scale setting of Ijincho in Yokohama.

It has sold more than 400,000 units in Japan and Asia.