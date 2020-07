Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Xbox Live holds Choose Your Quest Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and PC by up to 70 percent off.

Discounted titles Ys Origin, Ashen, Balder’s Gate and Balder’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions, Monster Viator, Regions of Ruin, Underhero, and Warhammer Quest.

The sale is valid until June 27.