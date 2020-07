Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released June 24 include Tannenberg, Max and the Book of Chaos, and Allison’s Diary: Rebirth.

Tannenberg is a WWI action multiplayer FPS title, Max and the Book of Chaos is a first-person horror adventure game, and Max and the Book of Chaos is a 2D arcade action title.

Tannenberg is Xbox One X Enhanced.