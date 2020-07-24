Nintendo eShop holds Capcom Summer Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Summer Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

Discounted titles include Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Onimusha: Warlords, Resident Evil, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil Revelations, Mega Man 11, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Monster Hunter Generations, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

The sale will end July 30.