AMD Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs to deploy

AMD this week announced AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop CPUs that include up to 2.5X multi-threaded performance compared to the prior generation, 5 percent greater single-thread performance, 31 percent greater multithreaded performance and 202 percent better graphics performance compared to the Intel Core 17-9700.

Models include 4 Core AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE and 4300G at 4C/8T and up to 4.0Ghz, AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE and 4600G at 6C/12T and up to 4.2Ghz, and the AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE and 4700G at 8C/16T and up to 4.4Ghz.

AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop CPUs will be sold in Q3 2020.

In addition, AMD will release the AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Desktop CPUs for up to 31 percent faster performance and 43 more performance per watt than competitive chipsets.

AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Desktop CPUs will be sold from OEM partners this fall.