Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to deploy

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week said the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be released to U.S. retail Aug. 7.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform for 5G functionality and improved graphics rendering.

New colors include Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze.

It will be sold AT&T, Best Buy, Samsung.com, T-Mobile and Amazon.com at $1,449.99.

Prior components in the Galazy Z Flip series include the 6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 Infinity Flex Display, 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP front camera, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 3,300mAh battery.