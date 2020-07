Microsoft Corp. this week released the Gameplay Trailer for Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X.

The trailer previews action combat from the title including shooting, melee attacks, vehicular combat, grappling hook functionality and a 3D map function.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

It will be sold for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC this holiday.