Crytek this week released Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Crysis Remastered, co-developed with Saber Interactive on CRYENGINE, is a first-person shooter with remastered graphics and optimizations.

The Nintendo Switch version includes vegetation bending, dynamic lighting, global illumination, gyro aiming, motion blur and dynamic resolution.

It sells at $29.99.