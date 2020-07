Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released July 22 include Turok: Escape from Lost Valley, Creaks, Rainswept, and Aircraft Evolution.

Turok: Escape from Lost Valley is an action adventure title, Creaks is a puzzle adventure game, Rainswept is a murder mystery title, and Aircraft Evolution is a flight action game.

Turok: Escape from Lost Valley is Xbox One Enhanced.