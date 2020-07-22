The Last of Us Part II No. 5 at UK retail in July 18 sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s The Last of Us Part II for the PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 18, The Last of Us Part II ranked as the No. 5 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

The Last of Us Part II is a third-person survival action title set five years after The Last of Us.

The final game includes shooting and melee action against hordes of enemies.

The title sold through more than four million units as of June 21.