Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month is holding the WB Games Family Fun Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include LEGO DC Super-Villains, LEGO CITY Undercover, Scribblenauts Mega Pack, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and Cars 3: Driven to Win.

The sale is valid until July 27.