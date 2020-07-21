PSN July Savings Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the July Savings Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The July Savings Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 50 percent off.

Discounted titles include Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition, No Man’s Sky, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Resident Evil 7, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, Nioh – The Complete Edition, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition, Code Vein, AO Tennis 2, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2, and Knack II.

The sale ends July 22.