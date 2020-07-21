Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Game Pass pre-install drops

Microsoft Corp. this month announced pre-install functionality for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can pre-install Microsoft Flight Simulator prior to its release Aug. 18.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will include 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, light planes, commercial jets, dynamic weather, new day and night engine, and aerodynamic modeling.

The Standard Edition will be sold at $59.99, the Deluxe Edition at $89.99 and the Premium Deluxe Edition at $119.99.