Xbox Series X Xbox Velocity Architecture detailed

Microsoft Corp. this month detailed Xbox Velocity Architecture in the Xbox Series X hardware.

Xbox Velocity Architecture includes four components – a custom NVME SSD, Hardware Accelerated Decompression, new DirectStorage API, and Sampler Feedback Streaming.

The custom NVME SDD is said to deliver 2.4GB per second of raw I/O throughput, or more than 40 times the throughput of the Xbox One. Hardware Accelerated Decompression utilizes a new propriety algorithm called BCPack and the standard LZ decompressor to reduce the game package without loss in quality or performance. The new DirectStorage API allows developers to establish multiple I/O queues, prioritization, and minimize I/O latency. Finally, the Sampler Feedback Straeming provides an multiplier of available system memory and I/O bandwidth to load only sub portions of a mip level into memory when the GPU requires the data.

The Xbox Series X will include an 8-core 3.8Ghz Custom Zen 2 CPU and 12TFLOPS 1.825 Ghz Custom RDNA 2 GPU by AMD, 16GB GDDR6 RAM, 1TB Custom NVME SSD, 1TB Expansion Card, USB 3.2 External HDD Support, and a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive.

The Xbox One X is said to include performance twice that of the Xbox One X and eight times that of the Xbox One.

As a result, the hardware will support up to 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

A new feature called Smart Delivery will optimize performance of prior generation titles from Xbox to the Xbox One for the Xbox Series X.

Dynamic Latency Input will allow input synchronization for more precise and responsive controls.

Finally, Quick Resume will allow users to continue multiple games from a suspended state without long load times.

Graphics fidelity includes 4K at 60FPS, Variable Refresh Rate, Variable Rate Shading, 8K functionality. The hardware itself can be placed in vertical or horizontal orientation.