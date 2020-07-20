PS5 production orders increased, says report

Sony Corp. has increased production orders for the PlayStation 5 hardware according to a new report.

The Nikkei Asian Review this month said Sony increase PS5 production orders to nine million units from six million units.

The PS5 will be sold this holiday.

The hardware will include an eight-core AMD Ryzen CPU based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture at 3.5Ghz variable frequency. The custom Radeon GPU will include 36 compute units at 2.23Ghz for 10.28 TFLOPs capability, 8K graphics support, and ray-tracing to model the travel of light against 3D models.

In addition, the new chipset will include 3D audio to better represent sound from various directions.

The hardware will include 16GB GDDR6 RAM. Memory bandwidth will total 448GB per second.

For storage, a new 825GB solid-state drive will be included that will decrease load times and increase the amount of data pushed to render graphics. In an example, fast-travel in Spider-Man clocked in at 15 seconds on the PS4, while the beamed Spidey in 0.8 seconds on the new hardware. A NVMe SSD slot will allow for additional storage.

Finally, the console will utilize a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive and is backwards compatibility to the PS4 and the PlayStation VR headset.