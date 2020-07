Crytek this month released the Tech Trailer for Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The trailer previews graphics from the Nintendo Switch version, including vegetation bending, dynamic lighting, global illumination, gyro aiming, motion blur and dynamic resolution.

Crysis Remastered, co-developed with Saber Interactive on CRYENGINE, is a first-person shooter with remastered graphics and optimizations.

It will be sold July 23.