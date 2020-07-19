Xbox Live Double Discounts with Gold and Ultimate Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Double Discounts with Gold and Ultimate Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption II, Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Fallout 76, Assetto Corsa, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Control, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, F1 2019, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD, Romancing Saga 3, Final Fantasy XIII, World of Final Fantasy Maxima.

The sale is valid until July 20.