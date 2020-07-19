PSN PS4 Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Bundle, GOD EATER: Resurrection, ONE PIECE: Grand Cruise, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Dead Rising, Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man, Riptide GP: Renegade, Strider, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

The sale ends July 22.