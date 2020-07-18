Nintendo 3DS sells 801 units in Japan July 12 data

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 3 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 801 units between July 6 and July 12 to rank as the No. 3 game hardware for the week.

It 933 units to rank at No. 3 the week prior.

In Q4, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $842 million.

The Nintendo 3DS sold 70,000 hardware units and sold 890,000 software units in the quarter. The company forecasts 650,000 hardware units sold and 4.5 software units sold this fiscal year.

The Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.77 million units to date.