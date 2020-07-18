Best Buy holds PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch July Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week discounted select titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a July Sale.

Discounted titles include Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Red Dead Redemption II, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Octopath Traveler, NBA 2K20, The Outer Worlds, Jump Force, Resident Evil 2, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, Resident Evil 3, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, Devil May Cry 5, and The Yakuza Remastered Collection.

Titles start at $4.99.