Nintendo Switch Online NES, SNES July titles deploy

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System titles for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

New NES and SNES titles released include Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling and The Immortal.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid service that provides access to online play. Titles including Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario Kart 8, Mario Tennis, and Sushi Striker: Way of Sushido require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Finally, the service offers Save Data Cloud Backup to save data online.

A 1-Month membership costs $3.99, Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Membership at $7.99 and 12-Month Membership at $19.99. A 12-Month